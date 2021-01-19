Donald G. "Pappy" Hershey, age 77, of Strasburg, PA, passed away at his home on Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was the husband of Diane Pitz Hershey with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage on April 9th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late George K. & Edna M. Heltzle Hershey. He graduated from Conestoga High School class of 1962. He served in the Army Reserves. Don owned and operated Hershey Paving, Inc. for 27 years. During the winter months he delivered oil for various oil companies. After closing his business he worked for Wiker Construction until retirement. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed going to Tioga, Juniata County and Virginia. He was a member of the Paradise Sportsman's Club and Paradise Hunting Club. He was a great supporter of Little League baseball in Strasburg and his sons' sports while they were in school. He enjoyed playing softball, even having his own team for a few years, and also played for other teams in the Lancaster area. Don and his wife enjoyed traveling. Later in life he enjoyed reading about hunting and history. He was known for his smile. He loved meeting people and speaking with them and learning their story.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 sons: Dwight A. Hershey of West Willow, Eric M. Hershey fiancé of Heather Bass of Lancaster, brother Kenneth C. husband of Cheryl Martin Hershey of Lancaster, brothers-in-law Ronald husband of Jere Ann Erb of New Providence, Paul M. husband of Irene Pitz of Albuquerque, New Mexico and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a brother, J. William husband of Janice Keene Hershey of Lancaster. Don will be sorely and lovingly missed.
A private viewing will take place at the Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home of Quarryville with burial at the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Please refrain from sending flowers and instead please plant a tree in Don's memory or contribute to the SPCA, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. Arrangements have been entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com
