Donald G. Klos, 85, formerly of Neffsville, passed away on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Gerald Klos and the late Emily (Rathvon) Wright.
Born in 1936, Don lived most of his youth on the 600 block of Madison Street. Don started his working career at Best Markets in 1952. After graduating from J. P. McCaskey High School, Donald proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1957 -1959. He was stationed in Germany where he earned the rank of sergeant in just 9 months. One of his favorite memories was meeting Elvis Presley during his service in Germany. For more than 20 years he worked as a Business Agent for the United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 1776. Don was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing all the local golf courses. He loved golfing so much that he learned to hit golf balls from his wheelchair on the lawn at St. Anne’s Retirement Community. Don also loved answering trivia questions with his daughters. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing pool and Bingo at the Elks Club. He was a former member of the BPOE Lancaster Elk’s Lodge 134, and a member of Oregon United Methodist Church, Lititz.
Donald is survived by two daughters, Cynthia Lynn Zell and her husband William Lamar Zell, Jr. of Lancaster, and Donna Annette Klos of Lancaster. Also surviving are two grandsons, Andrew Zell of Milwaukee, WI, and Nicholas Zell of Lancaster; his former wife, Sonja Klos of Lancaster; brothers Ronald G. Klos and his wife Sharon of Lancaster, and Michael Klos and his wife Betsy of East Petersburg; and sisters-in-law Geraldine Rathvon and Andria Wright, both of Florida. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by brothers John Rathvon and Curtis Wright.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Don’s memory be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com