Donald G. Howard, 82, of Millersville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 30, 2021. Don was born in Watertown, NY on January 22, 1939, to the late William and Myrtle Howard.
Don leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Paula, his son Eric (Paige Lehr-Howard), and his daughter Laura (Bradford Frank) along with five grandchildren Zane, Greyson and Hawkins Howard and Adeline and Carter Frank. Don is survived by his siblings Mary Roberge, Robert, and John and preceded in death by William, James, Walt, Kay Oldenburg, and Frank.
After growing up on Cooper St., Don enlisted in the Marines in 1956. Following boot camp at Parris Island and sniper training at Camp Lejeune, Don served two tours of duty in the Mediterranean, most notably on a peacekeeping mission during the Lebanon Crisis. Don was proud to be a Marine.
Don began a successful business career at Eastman Kodak where he met the love of his life, Paula. Don was an avid skier when he was younger and enjoyed sharing this love of skiing by becoming the Ski School Director at Frost Ridge Ski Area, Leroy, NY. He and Paula enjoyed many weekend ski adventures with the Friskie’s Ski Club.
Don and Paula raised their family in East Petersburg where friends could always find Don helping neighbors, volunteering around the community or coaching one of his children’s sports teams. Throughout his life Don knew the importance of volunteering for those in need. A few notable organizations he was passionate about and volunteered his time with were Boys Scouts, Gaudenzia, Meals on Wheels, and Hospice & Community Care. After retiring from a 30-year career at Mannesmann Demag, Don kept himself busy continuing his volunteer work, traveling with family, golfing, spending time at the grandchildren’s activities or dropping everything to help a friend. Don truly loved his family and friends.
A private, in-person funeral service for the immediate family will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Family and friends are invited to watch the live service virtually on Thursday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. by clicking this live streaming link: https://my.gather.app/remember/donald-g-howard
Don will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with full military honors.
The family is extremely grateful for the tremendous care provided by the home health aides and hospice staff for over a year. If desired, donations can be made in Don’s name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 in lieu of flowers.
On-line condolences may be offered at: