Donald G. Heller, 87, widower of Anna Heller, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at his home in Canton, PA.
Born March 15, 1935 in Elizabethtown, a son of the late Irvin and Susanna (Metzler) Heller.
Besides his parents and wife Anna, he was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine (Walter) Petersheim; brother, Gerald Heller, sister-in-law, Esther Heller; a brother-in-law, Clarence (Lois) Heller and a nephew, Bruce Heller.
Surviving are sons, Doug (Karen) Heller of Canton, Darrell (Lynn) Heller of Lenexa, KS, Dwight (Heather) Heller of Hughesville; grandchildren, Jamie (Justin) Peevy, Brock (Shannon) Heller, Jessica (Bret) Lentz, Mitchell (Savannah) Heller, Connor, Brody and Caleb Heller; great-grandchildren, Mason and Emery Peevy, Tenly and Beckham Heller, Sawyer Lentz and Grayson Heller; a sister, Marion Hallman of Florida; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruthie (Irvine) Blank, Shirley (Wilmer) Musser, Irvin (Chris) Heller, Linda Heller, Harry (Michelle) Heller, James (Carol) Heller and Warren (Chris) Heller all of Lancaster; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call 10 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, at the North Street Church, 177 N. Street, Canton, PA 17724, with services following at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in the Beech Flats Cemetery, Canton Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Heller's memory may be directed to; St John's United Methodist Church in Grover, PA or the Parkinson's Foundation. For additional information and to express condolences please visit www.pepperfuneralhomes.com