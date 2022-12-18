Donald G. Fudge 11/5/1935 12/13/2022

Donald died peacefully under Hospice care. He was the husband of the late Yvonne W. Fudge and was preceded in death by Minnie and Harold Fudge, his parents, and siblings Richard, Irene and Thomas.
He is survived by his children Tammy F. Leddy wife of James, sons John and James Fudge, grandson Adam Leddy of New York City and sister-in-law Madelynn W. Kankas of Elmira, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Southside High School he also attended Stevens Trade School and became an electrician. He retired from RR Donnelley and then went on to build his own computers.
He was an Air Force veteran stationed in England and was in the National Guard working on planes.
Don was an avid reader of all history, aviation, and biographies as well as a lover of classical music and long talks with this grandson. He was a wonderful father to have.
Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
Donations in his honor can be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
