Donald Franklin Hursh, 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Brethren Village.
Born in Manchester, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Miriam H. Hoffman Hursh. Don is survived by his wife, Joyce T. Middleton Hursh. Don was previously married 61 years to the late Elberta L. "Bertie" Fox Hursh.
Don graduated from Elizabethtown College and earned a Master of Divinity from Bethany Theological Seminary. He had a lifelong passion for learning and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and another from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Don served as a pastor in the Church of the Brethren in Fort Wayne, Ind., as well as many churches in western Pennsylvania both full and part-time over the course of 50 years. During his career, he also served as the Director of the Child Guidance Center at Westmoreland County IU. Don will be remembered as a devoted husband and father and as a loving, compassionate, and caring man.
Don is lovingly survived by his wife, Joyce, three children, Leann H., wife of Jan "Buzz" Weinberger, Easton, PA, Loren D. Hursh, husband of Ann M., Mechanicsburg, PA, and Joy J., wife of Rev. Robert M. Thacker, Downingtown, PA, brother-in-law, H. Roger Miller, York, PA; eight grandchildren, Justin Weinberger, Allison Crandall, Benjamin Hursh, Daniel Hursh, Morgan Hursh, Max Thacker, Pearson Thacker, Robert Thacker, and two great-grandchildren, Delaney and Ethan Crandall. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elberta, and two sisters.
Private graveside services will be held at Stony Brook Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
