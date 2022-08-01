Donald F. Hall, Jr., 74, of Manheim passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 28, 2022 with his loving wife by his side. Born in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Donald F. Sr. and Francis Ann Dillon Hall. He was the loving husband of Julie Spencer Hall. Donald retired as a very skilled Mechanical Engineer for several Food Industries. He proudly served in the United States Navy in Vietnam and was a member of Reamstown Athletic Association and Elstonville Sportsman's Association. Donald enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Deborah wife of Mark Pearce of Damascus, GA; 4 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and two sisters, Barbara wife of Martin McKenna of Massapequa Park, NY and Mary wife of Ron Udasin of Calabash, NC. He was preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Hall.
Per Donald's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Donald's memory to Amedisys Hospice, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com