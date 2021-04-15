Donald F. Crumbling, 88, entered into eternal rest Wednesday April 14, 2021 at Country Meadows of Leader Heights. He was the husband of Lois A. (Becker) Crumbling for 65 years.
A viewing will be 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Church, 2935 Kingston Road, York. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. James Menkhus OFM Cap as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Donald was born June 2, 1932 in Columbia, PA, a son of the late Reginald A. and Margaret G. (Miller) Crumbling. He was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He retired from Equifax with 31 years of service and later was a courier for Memorial Hospital. He was a former member of St. Rose of Lima Church where he served as president of the advisory board, a lector, and a Eucharistic Minister. He was a charter member of the York Catholic High School Athletic Association, and was a volunteer at Misericordia Convalescent Home.
He was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, where he played on the basketball and football teams. He was a graduate of Elizabethtown College where he was a member of the basketball team. His love of sports continued throughout his life.
Donald is survived by his wife; children, Diane (Crumbling) Sargeant and her husband Tom, Joe Crumbling and his wife Kay; grandchildren Abby (Crumbling) Becker, Josh Sargeant and Patrick Crumbling; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Crumbling and Robert G. Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York Catholic High School or Jessica and Friends Community.