Donald Emory Kilgore, 94, was called home to the place Jesus promised on Saturday, June 12, 2021. There he has joined his wife of 72 years, Geraldine Bacon Kilgore. He died quickly at his home after several health complications and opportunities to visit with immediate family members. He was a native of Airville, PA, and the son of the late Dale and Ruth Kilgore, with siblings Janet and Robert L. He attended and graduated from Lower Chanceford High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Donald started adult life in the family tradition as a farmer in York County but responded as a young adult to a call to ordained ministry and graduated from Green Lane Assembly of God College in Pennsylvania. He spent his life preaching the Gospel and pastoring churches in New Jersey. He retired as pastor of Sandy Ridge Community Church, Stockton, NJ, after serving over 20 years. More recently, he taught adult Bible Study and occasionally preached at New Covenant Community Church, and was a guest speaker at many churches. He also will be fondly remembered by many of those whose marriages he performed over many years. Donald loved and was committed to an authoritative and inerrant view of Scripture. He was an avid reader and maintained an extensive library. Donald was also a skilled carpenter and held a variety of jobs, including Acme Market Manager in Lambertville, New Jersey.
Donald retired from full-time ministry and moved with his wife back to York County to live along the river near the Indian Steps, where he and his wife enjoyed boating and fishing. Both Donald and Geraldine finally moved to Strasburg, PA.
Donald and Geraldine are survived by seven children: a son Lanny married to Jocelyn, Airville, PA; Danny married to Jacqueline, Clermont, FL; a son Robert married to Nancy, Brogue, PA; an only daughter, Donna, married to Jack Coleman, Ronks, PA, a son Louis married to Laura, Franklin Lakes, NJ; a son Rudy married to Brenda, Felton, PA; a son Ronald married to Lisa, New Providence, PA. 33 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was very dedicated to his family.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 16, at 6:00-8:00 pm at Chanceford Presbyterian Church, 1784 Woodbine Rd., Airville, PA. The funeral, with the committal following, will be held on Thursday, June 17, at 11:00 at Chanceford Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow at New Covenant Community Church, 284 Slab Road, Delta, PA. The service will also include a celebration of his wife Geraldine, whose death during the Covid prevented proper celebration. Any memorial contributions in honor of either Donald or Geraldine should simply be given to one's local church.
