Donald E. Willard

Donald E. Willard

Donald E. Willard, age 59 of Holtwood, passed away from cancer on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the home of his sister-in-law. Born in Bartville, he was the son of Robert and Joyce Weaver Willard of Bartville. He worked at Lukens Steel and D.M. Stoltzfus as a heavy equipment operator. In his free time, Donnie loved working on classic cars and riding his Harley. Anyone who knew Donnie knew he was a hard worker and bullheaded to the end.

Surviving besides his parents are 4 children: Susan Willard of New Providence, Kodi Willard of Gettysburg, Daltyn Willard and Masyn Willard, both of Holtwood, 2 grandsons, 1 great-grandson, and 3 brothers: David, Douglas, and Danny. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Willard.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com

Plant a tree in memory of Donald Willard
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home

144 East State Street
Quarryville, PA 17566
+1(717)786-3272
www.reynoldsandshivery.com

Newsletter