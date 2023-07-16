Donald E. Willard, age 59 of Holtwood, passed away from cancer on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the home of his sister-in-law. Born in Bartville, he was the son of Robert and Joyce Weaver Willard of Bartville. He worked at Lukens Steel and D.M. Stoltzfus as a heavy equipment operator. In his free time, Donnie loved working on classic cars and riding his Harley. Anyone who knew Donnie knew he was a hard worker and bullheaded to the end.
Surviving besides his parents are 4 children: Susan Willard of New Providence, Kodi Willard of Gettysburg, Daltyn Willard and Masyn Willard, both of Holtwood, 2 grandsons, 1 great-grandson, and 3 brothers: David, Douglas, and Danny. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Willard.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com
