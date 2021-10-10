Donald E. Wallace, 75 of Lancaster, went to be with his Lord on October 6, 2021. Born on January 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Muncie and Mary Cregger Wallace. He and his wife Carol Martin Wallace celebrated 49 years of marriage.
He was a member of True Gospel Baptist Church, Quarryville, PA and a life time member of Robert Fulton Fire Company, Rising Sun Fire Company, and a former member of Manor Ridge Lions Club. Don also ran with Wakefield Ambulance Association.
Don worked for PENN DOT for 32 years.
Surviving besides his wife Carol is a daughter Melanie Wallace, a granddaughter Carissa Wallace, a grandson Brian (Erica) Hammaker, a great-grandson Brayden Holliday, all of Lancaster; 2 sisters Barb (Ron) Bates of Sinking Springs, Gloria (Garry) Layne of Mexico; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melinda Browne.
A celebration of life will be held at True Gospel Baptist Church, 853 Scotland Road, Quarryville, PA on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 12:30PM. A traditional private burial was held in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. Contributions in Don’s memory may be sent to Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com
