Donald E. Speicher Ross Technology CEO

Don Speicher, 83, of Leola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Don was born in Gray, PA to Robert W. and Helen G. Stull Speicher. He was a Korean War Air Force veteran, graduate of Penn State, and Owner/CEO of Ross Technology, a steel fabrication company located in Leola, PA.
Besides being passionate about his business and the people that worked for him, he was also the Owner/Captain of several Spike's Boats that fished out of Ocean City, MD, alongside the most important love of his life, his wife, Carole.
In addition to his wife, employees, fishing buddies, and friends, he will be lovingly missed by his stepdaughter and son-in-law, Karen and Michael Sandoval of Milwaukee, WI, his stepson and daughter-in-law, Scott and Lynn Espensen of Lancaster, PA, his grandchildren and their spouses: Jeremy Frey (Theresa), Nicole Frey Oblamski (Nick), Daniel Espensen (Sarah), Juliana Espensen, and great-grandchildren: Quinn and Gavin Oblamski.
Funeral Services: Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA with viewing from 6-7:30 p.m. and further services, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Laurel UCC, 1209 Keysertown Rd., Gray, PA with viewing from noon – 1 p.m. Interment: Beam Cemetery, Gray (Boswell), PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Furman-Leola