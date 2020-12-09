Donald E. Sheesley, 81, of Manheim passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Millersburg, he was the son of the late Francis E. and Effie Groff Sheesley. He was the loving husband of the late Siegrid M. "Siegi" Flegel Sheesley who died in October. Donald was a founding partner of Olmsted Instrument Company in Middletown. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Don enjoyed flying, outdoor activities, caring for his horses and dogs, and spending time with his family.
Surviving is a daughter, Heidi wife of Richard Brenner of Manheim; two granddaughters: Erika wife of Anthony Celona of Lancaster, Madelyn Brenner of Manheim, and a brother, Pete Sheesley. He was preceded in death by four siblings.
Services for Donald will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
