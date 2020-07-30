Donald E. Ruth, Sr. 101, of Salunga, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the husband of Esther M. Ruth for 80 years.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Donald E. Ruth, Jr. husband of Jeanette Longneck, DE, a daughter, Donna wife of Dale Reinhart of Ephrata, PA, three grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, and a sister, Shirley Hornberger.
Don was a truck driver for over 30 years. An avid golfer who won many tournaments and had seven hole in ones, and shot his age 72, three times.
He attended the Wayside Presbyterian church of Landisville.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
