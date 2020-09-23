Donald E. Parmer, 84, of East Petersburg, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 19, 2020. He was born in Leola to Eugene and Kathryn Parmer.
"Parm" as he was known to all his friends attended Upper Leacock High School. There he was a gifted basketball and baseball player. At one time, he held the single game scoring record for basketball.
He was recruited by the St. Louis Cardinals while in his senior year. Upon graduation, he grew impatient with waiting to be signed, and joined the U. S. Marine Corps in October of 1954. He was assigned to Parachute Rigger School. He was discharged in 1957 with the rank of Sergeant. He also served 10 years in the Armed Forces Reserve.
Parm worked for 35 years as a metal controller at Alcoa (Alumax) from 1959 to 1994. He belonged to the Conestoga Country Club for 41 years from 1970 to 2011. He excelled at golf which he started late in life.
Parm is survived by: his beloved wife of 38 years, BettyJoe; 3 children, Douglas Parmer, Lancaster, Curtis Parmer, Greensboro, NC, Nicole Long, Marietta; 2 daughters-in-law, Teresa Parmer and Becky Parmer; a son-in-law, Bruce Long; 5 precious grandchildren, Patricia Parmer, Dustin Parmer, Misty Moskowicz, Hunter Smith, and Landon Parmer; 3 precious great-grandchildren, Addy and Grayson Smith, and Javon Moskowicz.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or to O.R.C.A. of Lancaster.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery, Leola. Furman's – Leola
