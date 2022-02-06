Donald E. Neupauer, age 83, of Lancaster entered into rest on January 30, 2022. Born in Allentown PA. he was the son of the late Samuel E. and Catherine M. (Kirchner) Neupauer. He was the loving husband of Frances E. (Mollet) Neupauer for 40 years.
After graduating from Audubon High School in NJ, Donald spent 10 years in the U.S. Navy and was retired from Merchants Bank in Allentown, PA. as Applications Programming Manager. Donald and Frances then retired to South Carolina. In 1995 they moved to Lancaster, PA.
Donald was an avid golfer and also served as a basketball official for many years.
In addition to his wife, Frances, Donald is survived by a daughter, Catherine (Kate) Garner and her husband Doug of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; 2 grandchildren, Devon Marie Garner also of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; and Courtney Paige Garner currently serving in the U.S. Air Force. Also surviving are 2 sisters, Dorothy wife of Jesse Smith of Lehigh Acres, FL.; and Delores Baynard of Trappe, MD.; and many nieces and a nephew.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a memorial service on March 5, 2022 at 11 AM at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 East Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA. 17584. Military Honors will be offered by Red Rose Honor Guard. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Donald’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601
Services entrusted to DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602
717-394-4097