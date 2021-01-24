Donald E. Myers, 86, of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster to the late Elam and Thelma (Kimmick) Myers. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Myers, and his brothers, Gerald and Richard Myers.
Donald worked at RCA, Armstrong, and the Manheim Auto Auction. He enjoyed golf, hunting, and dancing. In his youth he was a very accomplished athlete in basketball, soccer and softball. He was a member of many organizations and was loved by many golfing buddies.
