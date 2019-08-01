Donald E. Moore, 83, of Quarryville, passed away on July 30, 2019 at his home. Don was born, October 8, 1935 to the late Park and Iva (Stauffer) Moore in West Lampeter Twp.
He graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1954. Don spent most of his life in farm related employment, the last being with RH Rohrer & Sons Feed. After retirement he enjoyed providing transportation for many Amish families in the Solanco area.
Don served on the East Drumore Twp. Election Board for 40 years and as custodian for the Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church for 43 years, of which church he was also a member. He enjoyed sports, bus trips and family.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth (Herr) Moore and 3 children; Ken (Karen) Moore, of Dillsburg, Sandra (Barry) Neff, of Quarryville, and Brian Moore, of Philadelphia. Don also is survived by 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a brother, Stanley (Joan) Moore. He was predeceased by 1 great-granddaughter, Juliana Rose Hershey.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church, 735 Church Road, Quarryville, PA. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30 until 11:00 am.
Please omit flowers; contributions may be made in Don's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To sign the online guestbook, please visit: