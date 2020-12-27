Donald E. Miller, Sr., 91 of 200 Luther Lane, Columbia, PA died on December 21, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness. He was the husband of Mary Myers Miller. Born in Marietta, PA he was the son of the late Harry C. and Mildred Myers Miller. Don retired as a Machinist for AMP, Inc. and also worked for the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of the Hempfield United Methodist Church and also served on the Host Ministry Team for 15 years. He was a member of the Ashara Casiphia Lodge #551 F&AM, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection and the Harrisburg Consistory. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Penn State fan. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years during the Korean War.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 sons: Donald E. Jr. husband of Rhonda Miller of Huntingdon, PA, Jeffrey A. husband of Jodi Miller of Lancaster, PA, grandsons: Stephan C. husband of Meghan Minich and Zachary A. Miller, great-grandchildren: Jaylee Minich, Oliver Minich and Zayne Miller, and a brother: Kenneth E. husband of Lena Miller of Philadelphia, PA, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son: John Miller and a daughter: Cathy Miller.
A Private Interment Service will be scheduled at a later date in Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery with Full Military Honors. A Memorial Service will also be scheduled at a later date. Memorial Contributions in Don's memory may be made to Hempfield United Methodist Church Care Ministry, 3050 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville.
