Donald E. "Kuppy" Kopp, 87, of Stevens, formerly of Mount Airy, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Adam and Mary (Zartman) Kopp and was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Hamaker) Kopp who passed away in 2018.
Kuppy was an honorary member of Cushion Peak Rod & Gun Club. He was an avid pinochle player and hunter. He enjoyed roller skating, softball, and boxing; and was known for his incredible strength.
Kuppy was a self-employed mason and was well known for his work.
He is survived by 2 sons, Kenneth E. Kopp, husband of Gretchen, Brian E. Kopp, husband of Pamela; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Ray Kopp, Jan, wife of Norm Stauffer, and Sharon, wife of Mike Neal.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brother Dennis Kopp, sister Gloria Kopp, daughter, Sherri A. Kopp, son, James L. Kopp, and son, H. Dean Kopp.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank Elmer Young, Bobby and Danny Kopp, and Kass Styer for their loving friendship and support of Don.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
