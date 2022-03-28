Donald E. Gunden, 96, of Myerstown, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Pro Medica Lebanon, He was the widower of Elsie A. (Zimmerman) Gunden who passed away December 29, 2013. Born in Flanagan, Ilinois on June 11, 1925, he was a son of the late Christian J. and Agnes A. (Albright) Gunden.
Donald was a 1943 graduate of Goshen High School, and attended college at Goshen College in Indiana. He was a member of Akron Mennonite Church, an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed traveling. Donald worked as a salesman at Great Dane Trailers Lancaster, PA, for 20 years and retired in 1982.
He is survived by two daughters, Marilyn J. Gunden of Myerstown and Bonita L. Gunden of Amarillo, Texas; two sons Donald K Gunden, of Goshen, Indiana and Douglas E. Gunden, of Myerstown; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one sister, Doris wife of Carl Metzler. There are also multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers Orville, Cleland, Elton, and Ralph Gunden, and sisters Elva Huneryager, Lois Clemens and Ruth Gunden.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 A.M. at Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond Street, Akron, PA 17501. Interment private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Deerpark, P.O. Box 394, Westbrookville, NY 12785. Grose Funeral Home, Inc.-Myerstown is in charge of arrangements.