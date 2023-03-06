Donald E. Greiner III, 37, of Lititz passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, March 3, 2023 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was the loving husband of Kayleigh (Dunagan) Greiner and they celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary last October. Born in Coudersport, he was the son of Cheri (Potiseck) Yoder, wife of Alex of Conestoga and the late Donald E. Greiner II. Donald was a 2005 graduate of Manheim Central High School and he worked for Morgan Truck Body in Ephrata.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two siblings: Ashley, wife of Daniel McNamara of Hellam and Kodi, husband of Jessica Kilcoin of North Carolina. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, parents-in-law, Jim & Malissa Dunagan and family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Donald's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Hope Episcopal Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Donald's memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com