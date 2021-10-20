ELKHART- Donald E. Gingrich, 84, of Elkhart, died Sunday October 17, 2021, at Goshen Hospital. He was born October 3, 1937 in Lancaster, PA to Amos H. and Sarah S. (Bowman) Gingrich.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Sarah Gingrich, 2 brothers, Daniel and Ray Gingrich and a niece Nancy (Tom) O'Connor.
Surviving is his life partner of 31 years, Marla Hart of Elkhart, 1 brother, Robert (Fran) Gingrich of Lititz, PA, 2 nephews, Bill (Cheri) Gingrich, Daniel (Laurie) Gingrich and 2 nieces, Sue (Don) Smeigh and Barbara (Dave) Singer. Also surviving are 8 great-nephews and nieces, Quinn, Neil, Eon, Lea, Amy, Cindy, Daniel and Clarisa.
Donald received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army on Feb. 28, 1962. He served as a private in the 13th Infantry Regiment and was a member of the Regiment Band.
Don worked as a branch manager, operations manager and purchasing manager at LaSalle-Bristol for 28 years and retired in 1998. After his retirement he did handyman work and also worked part time at the Odyssey Group in Bristol for 6 years. He enjoyed working in his yard and in his younger years enjoyed camping at Potato Creek State Park. He dearly loved his dogs, Sammy, Madie, Mork and Mindy.
On weekdays for over 20 years, he was a part of the breakfast group that met at Chris Brown's Farm in Bristol and on the weekends, he met for breakfast at the Mayberry Café in Elkhart with his friends Randy, Gus and Joyce and Willard.
Per Don's wishes there will be no visitation or services and cremation will take place. He wanted everyone to remember a happy moment where he touched their lives. Elkhart Cremation services is entrusted with his care. Burial will be at a later date in Pennsylvania.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
