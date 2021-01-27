Donald E. Gerlach, 74, of Mount Joy, died peacefully, Monday, January 25, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Raymond and Wilma (Newcomer) Gerlach.
He was a graduate of Hempfield High School, class of 1966, and served with the U.S. Army in Germany and Korea during the Vietnam War. Don was a heavy equipment operator for McMinn's Asphalt Co. and Funk Brothers Excavating. In his younger years Don enjoyed his time on the Susquehanna River, was the owner of a speed boat and owned many motorcycles. In his later years he enjoyed his pontoon boat and owned many old cars.
Surviving are two sisters, Cindy Mull, Lancaster, Linda wife of John Zinkand, Lititz; three nephews; one niece; 2 great-nephews; and 1 great-niece.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Don's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
