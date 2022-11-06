Donald E. Geib, 88, of Hopeland, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.
He was born in Manheim to the late Charles and Rose (Gifford) Geib and was the husband of the late Romaine R. (Weachter) Geib with whom he shared 46 years of marriage before she passed away February 20, 2022.
He was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Ephrata.
Donald was a forklift operator for the former Warner Lambert. He was a graduate of Manheim Central High School and a veteran of the US Army 11th Airborne Div. He enjoyed traveling to Florida over the winter months and he also enjoyed beach vacations with his family to New Jersey and the Outer Banks. Don liked to watch NASCAR and going to local car shows, watching Hershey Bears ice hockey and visits to Hershey Park.
Donald is survived by two sons, Warren, husband of Robin Bingeman of Akron, Wayne, husband of Paula Bingeman of Lititz; three grandchildren, Emily, wife of Adam Geesaman, Alana, wife of Eric Amurrio, Brock Bingeman, and two great-granddaughters, Lucy and Jubilee Gessaman.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bernard Geib.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor David Troxler officiating. Interment will take place in the Brickerville Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.