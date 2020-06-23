Donald E. Dull, Sr., 72, of Akron, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. Born in Brickerville, he was the son of the late William E. and Jean Tome Dull. Donald was the husband of Sandra who died in 2018. He worked at the former Raymark Industries, Manheim, from where he later retired. Donald enjoyed going to the casinos and anything Harley Davidson, and always wore his signature cowboy boots and hat. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Lori A. wife of Craig Bransby, of Lancaster, four grandchildren, Cody, Kaitlyn, Marylee, and Robert, four great-grandchildren, Harper Rose, Aaron, Joanna, and Donald III, four brothers, and four sisters. Preceding him in death is a son, Donald E. Dull, Jr., and a brother.
At Donald's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543, to help defray funeral expenses. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
