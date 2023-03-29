Donald E. "Don" Wagner, 80, of Willow Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 27, 2023. A native of Quarryville, he was born in Lancaster to the late Roy W. and Helen Shenk Wagner. He was the husband of Janice D. (Bohler) Wagner, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage in October.
Don was a 1961 graduate of Solanco High School, where he excelled at wrestling and played the trumpet in marching band. He attended Rutgers, then transferred to Parks College of St. Louis University to pursue a degree in aviation management. Following his interest in flying, he earned his pilot's license. He met Jan while in college, and they started married life in St. Louis, where Don worked for McDonnell Douglas, aircraft manufacturer.
In 1969, Don began a career as an internal auditor with Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster. He travelled the world for Armstrong and retired after 29 years as the Director of Internal Auditing.
Don earned his real estate license in the 1970s. Following his retirement from Armstrong, he became more active in real estate sales as he found joy in helping people. He also enjoyed weekly golf outings, playing at various courses throughout the county with his buddies.
Don was a member of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. He served the church in many roles including Trustee, Sunday School superintendent, cemetery committee, and Elder.
Don also served his community on the Board of Southern End Community Association. He served as Treasurer and after his Board terms, used his financial expertise to guide SECA through projects and challenges over several decades.
Don loved the outdoors. He spent time daily taking care of his three horses and working outside at The Cabin or at home. He enjoyed gardening, snowmobiling, jet skiing, tennis, golf and ping pong. He loved hosting friends and family for picnics. He was known for the annual "corn roast" picnics for co-workers and extended family.
Don was loyal, generous and hardworking with a solid faith and a ready smile.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his daughters: Laura J. Walker (Steven) and Linda K. Moyer (Randy Aukamp); grandchildren: Cassidy & Owen Walker, Kara & Katie Moyer; and siblings: Gerald Wagner, Jean Musser, and Harry Wagner. He was predeceased by a son, Judson R. Wagner, and a sister, Joyce Aiken.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566 on Saturday, April 1, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center following the service. Private interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery.
Instead of flowers, consider a contribution to SECA, P.O. Box 67, Quarryville, PA 17566 or to Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church at the above address. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Memories may be shared at:
A living tribute »