Donald E. "Don" Hatt, 82, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hamilton Arms Nursing Home. Born in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of the late Arthur and Susan (Gould) Hatt. Don was the husband of the late Sylvia (Fisk) Hatt who passed away on January 20, 2015.
Don retired from NCR in Mount Joy after 40 years of service as shipping and receiving manager. A Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of Ashara-Casiphia Lodge, #551 Mount Joy. Don was an avid golfer and New York Yankees fan.
Don is survived by two sons, Terry A. Hatt of Maytown and Thomas Hatt, husband of Donielle of Mount Joy; four grandchildren, Tori Allensworth, wife of Caleb of Mount Joy, Taylor Mosley, wife of Daniel of Fredericksburg, VA, Tianna Upperman, wife of Dylan of Middletown and Thomas Hatt II, husband of Mandy of Elizabethtown; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring Don's life will be held at the Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Dr., Columbia, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church after the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com