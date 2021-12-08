Donald E. “Don” Ellmaker, 81, of Manheim passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at UPMC, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Fred M. and Anna Mary Bender Ellmaker. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Ann Ruhl Barnes who died in 2020.
Don retired as an Electrician after 38 years. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim and a former member of the Vagabond Hot Rod Club. His interests included hunting, fishing, gardening, riding snowmobiles and woodworking.
Surviving are six siblings: Fred Ellmaker, Jr. (Theresa) of East Petersburg, Kay Yockey of Lancaster, Kenneth Ellmaker (Carol) of East Petersburg, Barry Ellmaker (Catherine) of Manheim, Ronald Ellmaker of Manheim and Sue Lutchkus (John) of Leola; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings: Connie Ellmaker, Patricia Hartman and Sarah Jane Ellmaker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Don’s Graveside Service at Ruhl’s United Methodist Cemetery, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Don’s memory to Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com