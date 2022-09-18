Donald E. Cranston, 74, of Lancaster, passed away after a battle with cancer on September 12, 2022, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the son of the late Della Work.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, Donnie proudly served with the US Army. He retired from Jones Dealerships in Lancaster after 29 years of service. Donnie was known for his love of his family, music, favorite sports teams, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Patty, three brothers, three sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, and caring friends. He was predeceased by one sister.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 11 AM at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster.
Contributions in Donnie's memory may be made to Pennsylvania APCA, 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134.
