Donald E. Breneman, 70, of Millersville passed away, surrounded by his family, on February 22nd, 2022. He was born in Lancaster to the late Earl and I. Elizabeth Breneman. Donald attended Penn Manor High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force and Reserves. He worked with F.H. Kreider for forty-eight years, almost up until his passing. Donald loved his family and was an active member of his church.
Donald leaves behind his wife of forty-four years, Lois Jean Breneman of Millersville; three children, Nathan, husband of Amy Breneman of Manheim, Philip, husband of Rebecca Breneman of South Park, PA, Charlene Breneman of Columbia; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Doris, wife of Dan Meehan of North Hampton, PA, Joanne, wife of Wayne Showalter of Broadway, VA.
Visitation for Donald will be held from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25th, 2022 at Millersville Bible Church, 1940 New Danville Pk., Lancaster, PA 17603. A celebration of Donald's life will be held on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. also at the church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be private and he will be laid to rest at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Please consider a donation to Millersville Bible Church, Building Fund, 58 W. Frederick St., Millersville, PA 17551. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville
