Donald E. Banks, 83, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Born in Providence, RI, Donald was the son of the late George and Rose (Hope) Banks.
Donald was lovingly married to Julia M. Monroe Banks for 54 years.
Donald graduated from Central High School in Rhode Island and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was employed by a jewelry manufacturer as a jewelry plater.
An active member of the Allen AME Church in Providence, RI, Donald enjoyed singing with the male chorus. He relocated to Lancaster eight years ago. Traveling to Florida, The Carolinas, and New York were of special interest to him along with solving crossword puzzles. An avid "sweet tooth," Donald loved chocolate cake with peanut butter icing and chocolate banana pudding.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by a sister, Elaine Stocks, Rhode Island, a brother-in-law, Carnell "June" Monroe, (Leatha), Lancaster, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. He was preceded in death by a brother, Neil Exum.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donald's Homegoing Service at The Groff Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon with The Rev. Kevin M. Brown officiating. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment will take place at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
