Donald "Donny" H. Bender, Sr.

Donald "Donny" Bender, Sr., 83, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Rothsville to the late Frank and Susan (Haugh) Bender and was the husband of the late Theresa M. (Myatt) Bender who passed away June 5, 2021.
Donny worked for Case New Holland for over 35 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Cocalico Post #3376 V.F.W. He loved watching baseball and football and was a big fan of the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting, and was a huge Civil War buff. Donny also enjoyed attending auctions to "look around" and he collected model trains.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Donna L., wife of Douglas M. Martin of Holtwood; his son, Fr. Donald H. Bender, Jr. of Carlisle; his grandson, Specialist Martin, Tyler PARNG US ARMY of Holtwood and two siblings, Audrey Bollinger of Lancaster, and Dennis, husband of Doris Bender of Fredericksburg.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Jeanette Bear, Glenn Bender, and Gary Bender.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 7:00 PM with Fr. Donald H. Bender, Jr. officiating. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery, 36 Church Street, Rothsville, with military honors accorded.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
