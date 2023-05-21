Manheim native Donald "Doni" Ray Bentzel, 75, Marine Veteran, passed away April 6, 2022 at Alamance Regional Med Center in North Carolina.
After graduating from Manheim Central, Don studied photography at Rochester Institute of Technology (NY) earning his associate degree in photography. Enlisting in the Marine Corps, he served from 1968-1974 as part of the Marine Composite Reconnaissance Squadron 2. Later, as a trained Chef he worked with Disney and EPCOT and managed the Rose & Crown Pub and Monsieur Paul Restaurants in Florida. Upon retiring, he secured a position with QUEST, an agency that worked with children who suffered from AIDS. During this time, he also worked as a clown, entertaining the children at QUEST and in surrounding communities.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elise Bentzel. He is survived by first cousins: James and Joel DeBoe of Virginia, David and Darin Hilliard, and June Kreider all of Manheim.
All are invited to attend Doni's graveside service at Manheim Fairview Cemetery, 98 Sun Hill Road, Manheim, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »