Donald (Don) Reppert Witman, 92, of Palmyra, formerly of Hershey, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg following a brief illness. Born July 18, 1930, in Manheim, he was the son of the late Amos and Sadie (Reppert) Witman.
Donald is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara (Loban) Witman; daughters, Beth (Timothy) Rohrer and Brenda Jackson; grandchildren, Lindsay (Caleb) Zehr and Benjamin (Hannah) Jackson; great-grandchildren, Cabe, Harper, and Finley Zehr; sisters, Nancy Huber, Doris Gabriel, and Peggy Troup. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, and Richard Witman.
Mr. Witman graduated from Manheim High School in 1949 before serving his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, during the Korean War. He attended Elizabethtown College where he wrestled on the college's first wrestling team, played baseball for four years, and earned his bachelor's degree in Education. He received his master's degree in Education from Temple University and went on to work at Milton Hershey School where he served as both a teacher and administrator for a span of 34years. Prior to retiring from Milton Hershey School in 1992, he coached wrestling for 6 years and served as Assistant Director of the Intermediate Division and Director of the Junior Division. Don was privileged to become an honorary member of the Milton Hershey School Alumni Association in 1992.
As a charter member of the Hershey Free Church, he provided visionary leadership serving as church chairman of the elder board, and most recently was active in the senior adult ministry. Don's passion for children and desire to see the will of God fulfilled, played a great role in the start-up and development of Hershey Christian Academy.
In 1993, Don's retirement was fulfilled by the opportunity to be a tour director for Bob Neff Tours, as well as his involvement at Keystone Human Services, where he served on multiple boards. One of Don's greatest joys in recent years, was living and serving in many capacities at Londonderry Village. His devotion to family, commitment to students, and enjoyment when helping others demonstrated his love for Christ and passion for the life God gave him. He will be remembered for his enthusiasm and spirit of encouragement. No one ever met Don without knowing his love for his Savior.
A private interment with military honors was held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at Milton Hershey School's Catherine Hall, 300 Hotel Rd., Hershey, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 10 AM. The family will receive guests at the conclusion of the memorial service.
The family respectfully requests no flowers. Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Hershey Christian Academy. (kmurray@HersheyChristianAcademy.org) 3003 Elizabethtown Rd., Hershey, PA 17033 or Londonderry Village Benevolent Fund, 1200 Grubb Rd., Palmyra, PA 17078.
Hoover Funeral Home of Hershey is handling the arrangements.
Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »