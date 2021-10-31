Donald “Don” Kaiser, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 27, 2021.
Born October 24, 1936, in Lancaster, he was the only child of the late Joseph and Orene Kaiser. Don was a member of St. Joseph and St. Leo the Great Catholic Churches in Lancaster. Additionally he was an honorary member of the Lancaster Liederkranz where he volunteered his manpower and creativity to building projects and events for more than six decades.
Graduating from J.P. McCaskey, Don married his high school sweetheart, Joanne L. Liebl. They recently celebrated their 66th anniversary.
Don and Joanne enjoyed traveling with friends and, for the last 24 years they were snow birds, wintering in their Florida condo.
Completing numerous night courses Don advanced at RCA and Burle Industries to become an accomplished Draftsman/Tool Designer. During the course of his 42 year career Don was awarded 15 patents. Don’s professional reputation was that he brought goodness and teamwork to every project.
Don’s recreational interests included golf, tennis, horseshoes, woodworking and tinkering. He was a guy who would take anything apart and sometimes even fix it. But Don’s real passion was spending quality time with family and friends, helping with every imaginable project or challenge. His involvement in any task resulted in success - and having fun along the way! Don was a genuinely kind person. He derived great pleasure in making someone else’s day better.
Don is survived by his wife Joanne L. (Liebl) Kaiser, daughter Kathleen K. wife of John C. Zug of Florissant, CO and son Jeffery J. Kaiser husband of Priscilla K. (Krause) of Downingtown, PA. He is also survived by grandchildren Leslie O. Pennypacker wife of Gustavo Venturim of Brooklyn, NY, Joseph P. Kaiser husband of Danielle L. (Koczirka) of Downingtown, PA, and Sarah K. Kaiser wife of Vincent M. Adamo of Philadelphia, PA. He is also survived by great grandchildren Elyse L. Venturim, Michael J. Kaiser, Leandro N. Venturim, and Eleanor J. Adamo. He was predeceased by grandson Neal R. Pennypacker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday, between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Final Commendation and Farewell will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Memorial Remembrance to Don's favorite non-profit organization, Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17603.