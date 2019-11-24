Donald "Don" Heagy

Donald M. "Don" Heagy, 85, of Lancaster, went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Penryn, he was the son of the late Allen B. and Nora A. (Minnich) Heagy and the beloved husband of Sara A. "Sally" (Forney) Heagy.
A graduate of Manheim Central High School, class of 1952, Don was a small business owner, owning and operating the Dutch Deli in Reading. He was also a district sales manager of Nationwide in Massachusetts and Bethlehem PA and worked Tell Manufacturing.
Don was a licensed pilot. His favorite past-times were flying, playing bridge, and travelling across the United States camping and RVing. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed tennis and golf. He was a member and past president of Lancaster Aero Club, a member of the choir at Lititz Church of the Brethren, where he attended church, and a volunteer with the Red Cross.
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally; his children, Greg, Jeff, and Mike (and partner Sheryl); grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, Tylor, and Dylan; great-grandchildren; Isabel, Julian, Oliver, and Aubrey step grandchildren; Sammy, Lexi, Nicole and Ashley; step great-grandchildren, Emma, Conor, Dexter, and Lydia; a step brother; Hiram Royer, and a god-daughter, Angela Chandler (Jon-Michael).
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents are his siblings, Dorothy, Esther, Elwood, Mildred, and Richard; and his step sister, Maybelle; and his many nieces and nephews - all special to him.
The Heagy family would like to thank all of the incredible staff members of Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute and Lancaster General Hospital, especially Dr. Brennen, Bob, and Annie at Barshinger and the cancer support group.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00am at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute at 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
