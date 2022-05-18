Donald Delano Duvall of Sellersville, PA, born on March 1, 1937, died on May 12, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bernice Arlene of Sellersville, PA; brother Robert Duvall of Willow Street, PA; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Book of Lititz, PA and Teresa Turner of Elizabethtown, PA; son Jeffrey and his wife Janice of Baxley, GA; son John Douglas and his wife Tracey of Granville, OH; daughter Elizabeth and her husband Mark, of Loveland, CO; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He graduated the Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He served as a leader and manager in the electrical switchgear and power cable industries. He then entered public service. He is missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA 18969; visitation from 1 to 1:45 PM, service from 2 to 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heritage Conservancy, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, or Grandview Hospital Foundation - cancer care or cardiology. For more information and to send online condolences to the family, please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com