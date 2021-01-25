Donald D. Renicky CDR USN Ret.

Donald David Renicky (Rzewnicki) CDR USN Ret., 89, set sail for the final time on Friday, January 22, 2021. He passed away peacefully at Moravian Manor, Lititz, Pennsylvania, after a three year stay.
Donald was born April 29th, 1931 in Freeport, PA to Anna and Nicholas Soback.
He gave his entire adult life in service to the U.S. Navy as a pilot, enlisting at the age of 18. Even after his retirement 22 years later, his Naval career was the anchor of his identity and the source of his pride in all his accomplishments, culminating with his service with the Joint Chiefs of Staff as part of the operational support arm for the very first permanent Air Force One (VC-137C SAM 27000 "Silver Dollar"). After retirement from the Navy, Donald moved his family from Washington D.C. to Manheim, PA, where he continued to work as a field technical representative for GTE Sylvania / North American Phillips until entering full retirement in 1993.
His lifelong interests included military aviation and electronics. The family's Washington D.C. home included a basement electronics lab in which he built the family's first 25" color television set himself.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Florence Renicky, Manheim, PA; a daughter, Linda Renicky-Vining, Mount Vernon, OH; a son, Don Renicky, Wilmington, NC; and grandchildren Elizabeth Brandon, Los Angeles, CA; Grace Vining, Colorado Springs, CO; Andrew Renicky, Manheim, PA; and Abigayle Renicky, Manheim, PA.
