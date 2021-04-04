Donald D. Lawson, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation at Lancaster. Born in Ripley, TN he was the son of the late Charles N. and Zula F. (Grigg) Lawson.
Donald is survived by his son, Jeffrey D. Waltz and his wife Tammy, and his grandson, Jeffrey Robert Waltz, all of Mount Joy. Also surviving are two brothers, Douglas Lawson of Ephrata, and Joe Lawson of Florida, and a sister Margaret Fleming of Millersville. He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
As a member of the U.S. Army for almost 10 years, Donald honorably served his country during the Korean Conflict and was the recipient of many service medals. He later worked in construction for the former Mark Line Industries in Ephrata. A devout Christian, he was an active member of the Salvation Army in Lancaster, and he was also a former member of the local American Legion and VFW. He was an avid fisherman, and he especially loved spending time with his grandson, Jeffrey.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Those attending are asked to meet inside the main entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 131 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.