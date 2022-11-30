Donald Carl Good, 60, AKA Fred's Lydia's Donnie, passed on to his heavenly home on Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in Honey Brook, PA, surrounded by his family, after his bout with Glioblastoma. He fought the good fight, finished the race, kept the faith.
Born Dec. 6, 1961, he was the only son of Carl and Lydia Stoltzfus Good, Narvon, PA. He is also survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Weaver Good, 3 daughters: Crystal (Matt Brunk) Birdsboro, PA, Ariel, Danielle Good, at home. A sister-in-law, Beulah Stoltzfus Weaver, TN. 4 grandchildren: Joel, Kallie, Micah and Malachi Brunk, who voted him the best Pawpaw in the world.
He was a member of MCC, Elverson, where he was an elder. Much loved by all the congregation and a friend to all. Donnie was employed at Hoober Inc, Intercourse, PA, as a combine mechanic. He loved his family, friends, and living out his walk with the Lord.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 2 PM, at MCC located at 4221 Main St., Elverson, PA 19520.
A living tribute »