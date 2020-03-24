Donald C. Leayman, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on March 20, 2020.
He was the husband of Joanne L. Neff Leayman, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage this past July 9th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Chester A. and Hazel M. Richardson Leayman.
Don was a 1945 graduate of Manheim Township High School and a 1950 graduate of Franklin & Marshall College where he earned a BS in Economics.
He had worked as a data control manager for the RCA Corporation in Lancaster until his retirement in 1988.
Don served his community as a life member of the Eden Fire Company where he was the treasurer for 42 years, and was a life member of the Lancaster County Firemans Assn. Don was also well-known as a baseball umpire in the county for 32 years, calling junior midget and high school games.
Don was a life member of Grace United Church of Christ.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving after World War II as a Yeoman Typist Petty Office 3rd Class on the USS Lexington and USS Ajax. After college, he was recalled to active service, being commissioned as a Lt(jg), serving during the Korean War. Don continued to serve in the U.S. Navy Reserves until 1988, retiring as a Lt. He was a life member of the Military Officers Assn of America.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Stephen N. married to Linda Leayman of Lancaster and Vickie L. married to William Colabove of New Holland; 5 grandchildren Anthony, Jason, Kristopher, Erica, and Brett; 5 great-grandchildren and his brother, Bruce of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert.
There will be a gathering and memorial service celebrating Don's life held at a later date for which an announcement will be published. To send his family a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
