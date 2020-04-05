Donald C. Kreider

Known to most of his friends as "DK" or "Donnie," died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Manor Care in Lancaster of natural causes. Born December 13, 1941 in Lancaster County, Donald was the son of Clyde D. and Anna Mary Houck Kreider.
Donald was employed by West Hempfield Township Public Works Dept. for 44 years.
Don was a long standing trustee and a 60 year life member of West Hempfield Fire and Rescue Company.
Don was a charter member of Reformation Lutheran Church, Lancaster, PA.
Don is survived by his wife June Zimmerman of 36 years. A brother Kenneth, husband of Glenda (Hoover) Kreider of Graham, NC. A sister Patricia wife of George Haddad of Lititz PA, and sister-in-law Joan Kreider of Utah. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother Clyde Kreider, Jr.
A memorial/celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Reformation Lutheran Church, 2100 Manor Ridge Drive, Lancaster PA 17603 or West Hempfield Fire & Rescue Company, 3476 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
