Donald C. "Joe" Feiler, 82, of Brownstown, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Wellspan York Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Paul H. and Dorothy (Zug) Feiler and was the husband of Dorothy J. (Goodhart) Feiler, who was the love of his life, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.
He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Brownstown. He taught Sunday School for both adults and youth, held many positions, and worked tirelessly to serve his church and its surrounding community.
Don "Joe" was a graduate of Millersville University, where he was a founding member of the Millersville Mens Soccer team. He later received his Master's in Education from Temple University. He was a passionate educator for 36 years, teaching English at Cocalico School District for five years, then Government and History at Conestoga Valley Junior High School for 31 years. Later in his long career, he often taught the children of his earlier students. He coached boys and girls soccer at CV, and kept the clock for CV basketball games well into his retirement as a teacher. He is in the CV Sports Hall of Fame.
He was a member of the PA Education Association, was a past supervisor for the West Earl Township, a member of the West Earl Zoning Hearing Board, and a dedicated poll worker for decades. In his earlier years, he was a Cubmaster and a little league baseball coach.
He enjoyed sports throughout his life-as an athlete, coach, and spectator-and remained active up to his last days, walking his daily route to the post office and back in Brownstown. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and tending to his roses, from which he would coax beautiful blooms. He was always ready to share a bit of wisdom, or a joke, and was a dear friend to countless people.
In addition to his wife, Don "Joe" is survived by two sons, Donald D., husband of Lori Feiler, and Jeffrey L., husband of Teresa Feiler; four grandchildren, Joshua, Aaron, Ashley, and Adam, and two sisters, Patricia Feiler, and Carol, wife of Hal Rush.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 11 N. Church Street, Brownstown, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests that you wear bright colors in honor of him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, PO Box 605, Brownstown, PA 17508.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.