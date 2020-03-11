Donald C. Hodgen, 95, of Akron, formerly of Millersville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Maple Farms Nursing Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert and Catherine (Kemmler) Hodgen. He was the husband of the late Liliane J. Hodgen who passed away in 2012.
He worked at the former Science Press in Ephrata and later, after retirement, worked part time for Acorn Press.
Don enjoyed traveling, especially to New Orleans where he enjoyed the various jazz music played there. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved Notre Dame.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army participating in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII, and also met his wife, Liliane. They eventually married in Belgium.
Don is survived by a son, Donald A. Hodgen, husband of Karlene R., of Ephrata; two granddaughters, Stephanie Rishell, Christine Florea, six great-grandchildren and a sister, Alice Jean Young wife of the late Gayle. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Anna Morrison, Catherine Fuhrman, and two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Hodgen.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Saturday, March 14, 2020 between 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
