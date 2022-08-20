Donald C. Groff

Donald C. "Skip" Groff, 92, of Quarryville, PA passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. He was the husband of the late Marjorie Cameron Groff who died March 10, 2015. Born in Eden Township he was the son of the late J. Earl and Estella Creswell Groff.
Skip had been employed as a telephone technician for Commonwealth Telephone Company for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Mt Eden Lutheran Church.
Skip served his country in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
His hobby was to collect electric insulators in all shapes and sizes. Skip enjoyed doing word searches and jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving him are 4 children, Teresa (Gary) Paxson of Quarryville, Sharon Klugh of Mountville, Barbara Groff of Chincoteague, VA, David C. Groff of Lancaster; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son Donald E. Groff; a grandson Derek Klugh; 3 brothers, Lloyd, Vernon and Harold E. Groff; and a sister Helen E. Todd.
A private traditional burial will be held in Mt. Eden Lutheran Cemetery, Quarryville, PA. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Skip's memory to Mt. Eden Lutheran Church, 1241 May Post Office Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. reynoldsandshivery.com
