Donald C. DeGeorge, 92, of Lancaster, PA entered into his heavenly home on January 8, 2023.
Donald was born in Petoskey, MI on September 18, 1930 the son of Charles and Violet DeGeorge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Gene and sister Evelyn.
He is survived by his sister Joanne Page of Plymouth, MI. He is also survived by his sons, Donald and wife Sandy of Bethany Beach, DE, Rick and wife Lisa of Columbia, PA and Steve and Shirley of Mountville, PA.
He had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved all very dearly and they were all very special to him.
Donald proudly served in the Navy from 1947 and retired 1967. He served on 2 aircraft carriers and in 2 wars as a Medic. He was extremely proud to have served his country. He then eventually became the Head Cytologist at the York Hospital. He loved fishing and metal detecting when he was able as well as playing cards with family members, avid follower of Detroit sports teams, baseball and football.
He was a born again Christian and was ready to meet his Savior and to enter into his glorious eternal home and final resting place.
Donald requested no viewing or funeral. To honor his wishes, we thank you for your understanding of his request.
Any contributions can be made to VA Hospital Hospice Unit, Lebanon, PA.
A living tribute »