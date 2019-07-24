Donald C. Barnett, 86 of Denver, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord.
Don was born September 8, 1932 to the late Clark and Meda (Hess) Barnett and was a direct descendant of John M. and Cornelia Chase.
Don graduated from Clearfield High School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served at White Sands Proving Grounds, New Mexico, he worked on the Missile Project during the Cuban Missile Crisis where he was involved in design, development, launch and recovery.
Don retired as owner/operator of Lancaster Truck Wash and most recently was owner/operator of Barnett Woods and was active up until his death. In previous years he worked for Reeses Land Clearing Co. which became Penn Lines where he was a partner, clearing power lines in Lancaster County and beyond. He also was owner/operator of Barnett Forest Products.
Don was born into the logging industry and loved the woods.
"Being in the woods was being home" for Don.
He volunteered at Landis Valley Museum where he provided demonstrations related to logging and also volunteered at the Gettysburg Cyclorama.
Don is survived by 3 daughters, Debra J. Varner of Pennsylvania, Kimberly J. Mitchell, wife of Gary Mitchell of Florida, and De'Ana R. Powers, wife of Phillip Powers of Pennsylvania; 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sister, Marcia Slopey, 2 nephews and a niece.
Graveside service to be held at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 3349 Zion Road, Olanta, PA, Friday, July 26th at 12:30 PM.
Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to:
Letourneau University Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 7333, Longview, TX 75607
Mount Zion Methodist Church, 3349 Zion Road, Olanta, PA 16863
Living Hope Mennonite Church, 85 Mountain Road, Denver, PA 17517.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com or at gantdaily.com.