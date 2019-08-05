Donald C. Alexander, 80, of Lancaster, died July 8, 2019. Mr. Alexander was born in Camden, ME and served in the U.S. Navy. He was the last of his family.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Tuesday at 12:00 Noon. Interment will be private in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.

