Donald "Butch" L. Welsh, Sr., 71, of Gap, passed away on December 29, 2022 at home after a battle with cancer. He was the husband of Janet Boley Welsh. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Rupert "Jim" and Edith Ream Welsh.
Butch retired from Apple Auto Body in Christiana where he had worked for 20+ years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 662 in New Holland.
Surviving besides his wife are two sons: Donald L. Jr., of Somerset, PA, and Brian T. of Daytona Beach, FL. Three grandchildren, Jasmine Nelson wife of Logan Nelson, Cheyenne Welsh, and Tyler Welsh; one brother, John husband of Sandy Sergeant Welsh of Gap; four sisters, Janet wife of Bill Shumate of Brownstown, Patsy wife of Martin Reifsnyder of Terre Hill, Evelyn Houck of Gap, and Joyce Miller of Gap. He was preceded in death by three brothers James, Raymond, and Charles Welsh and by sisters Mary Jane Myers and Thelma Jean Welsh.
Butch had a huge heart, and would help anyone who asked. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his furry sidekick Grissum.
As requested by Butch, there will be no funeral service. All we ask is that you remember Butch in your heart for the loving, caring person that he was.
Janet would like to thank all of the staff at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy for the excellent care and compassion shown to her and Butch.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.